How Much Is Cam Thomas Worth? Breaking Down His Value to the Brooklyn Nets

As Cam Thomas enters restricted free agency, we analyze his market value, potential contract range and what it means for the Brooklyn Nets’ long-term plans.

Kyler Fox

Amid a constant flow of rumors surrounding what the Brooklyn Nets' next move may be, one looming question remains unanswered: what is Cam Thomas' future with the organization? All offseason long, the media has speculated on trade-ups and chases for superstars, but Thomas has rarely been mentioned.

A large factor in the lack of Thomas chatter is likley his value, something that no one—even NBA executives—have been able to properly pinpoint. He's only 23 years old and has averaged over 22 points per game in his last two seasons, albeit he was limited to just 91 appearances across both campaigns.

The injury history and direction of the Nets' rebuild make things trickier, but perhaps a look at recent extensions may help in coming up with a rough estimate.

Player Comparison: Cam Thomas vs. Similar Scorers Before Their Contracts

Cam Thomas (2024–25)

Age: 23

Stats: 24.0 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.3 RPG

Shooting Splits: 44.7% FG, 36.9% 3PT

Games Played: 25

Contract Status: TBD

Notes: Career highs despite injury-shortened season

Jordan Clarkson (2019–20)

Age: 28

Stats: 15.2 PPG, 1.9 APG, 3.2 RPG

Shooting Splits: 45.4% FG, 36.6% 3PT

Games Played: 72

Contract Signed: 4 years, $52M ($13M AAV)

Notes: Sixth-man role for CLE/UTA

Malik Beasley (2019–20)

Age: 23

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 1.9 APG, 5.1 RPG

Shooting Splits: 47.2% FG, 42.6% 3PT

Games Played: 14 (w/ Timberwolves post-trade)

Contract Signed: 4 years, $60M ($15M AAV)

Notes: Breakout stretch after trade to MIN

Tyler Herro (2021–22)

Age: 22

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 4.0 APG, 5.0 RPG

Shooting Splits: 44.7% FG, 39.9% 3PT

Games Played: 66

Contract Signed: 4 years, $120M ($30M AAV)

Notes: Won Sixth Man of the Year

Talent-wise, Thomas is closer to Herro than either Clarkson or Beasley. The latter two are high-scoring role players, while Herro and Thomas both possess the ability to truly lead an offensive attack. Herro did help lead Miami to the NBA Finals in his rookie season alongside Jimmy Butler, so his average annual value is likely to be slightly higher.

When taking into account his achievements, impact and potential, Thomas' yearly cap hit should hover around $22-25 million per year, likely part of a four-year deal. Whether that comes from the Nets or elsewhere remains to be seen, but Thomas has certainly done enough throughout his four-year career to earn a significant extension.

