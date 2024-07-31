How Much Money Should the Nets Offer Cam Thomas in an Extension?
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves at a crossroads with their star player, Cam Thomas, with one of the key decisions they face regarding their future. As Thomas becomes eligible for a contract extension, the team must weigh his value against their financial constraints.
Thomas, at 22, emerged as the Nets’ best offensive weapon during the 2023-24 season. He averaged an impressive 22.5 points per game, showcasing his scoring prowess. His ability to create his own shot and score efficiently makes him a valuable asset in today’s NBA.
The problem with Thomas's game is that scoring is his only strong suit. He averaged just 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, showing his contributions beyond scoring still need to improve. The hope is that he can take the leap as a passer, playing alongside veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.
Thomas’s extension value can be gauged by comparing him to other guards in the league. $100 million over four years would put him in the company of guards like Terry Rozier, Anfernee Simons, and Jalen Brunson, who earn similar salaries. However, the final figure will depend on negotiations and market dynamics. Right now, Thomas is set to make just $4 million for the 2024-25 season, as the Nets picked up his team option.
Thomas’s trajectory is promising. If he continues to improve, his value could skyrocket. Winning the Most Improved Player award could push that number even higher, which is possible given how he's improved over the past few seasons.
The Nets must balance Thomas’s worth with their overall financial situation. They don't have significant salary commitments, so they have the flexibility to wait until next offseason to pay Thomas or start negotiating right now. Waiting risks a higher price tag if he excels in the upcoming season.
Considering his age, improvement, and team situation, it would make sense for Brooklyn to give Thomas a four-year extension between $80 and $100 million. Given that the Nets are still rebuilding and Thomas is still limited as a pure scorer, anything above $30 million per year would be an overpay.
