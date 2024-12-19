How NBA Cup Results Affect Nets' Trade Rumors
Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks clinched the second-annual NBA Cup with a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas.
Milwaukee has quickly turned its season around after starting the 2024-25 campaign 2-8 en route to the in-season triumph. The outcome creates two storylines — both of which can affect the Brooklyn Nets.
It's no secret Brooklyn is looking to unload its veterans, specifically Cam Johnson, who could become a fit in Oklahoma City. If the falter at T-Mobile Arena discouraged the Thunder in any way, Sam Presti could soon be phoning Sean Marks in an attempt to strike a deal.
On the other side, the Bucks emerging victorious essentially wipes away any chance of Giannis Antetokounmpo being moved during the regular season. A rumored long-term target of the Nets, Marks must wait until this summer if interest in the two-time MVP remains.
But the franchise's chances of landing Antetokounmpo were slim anyway. That's not the main plot in this scenario.
Oklahoma City is good. Extremely good. The best it's been since Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant shared the floor as teammates. And given the Thunder's high ceiling, a win-now move could be in the fold.
Johnson would be an immediate boost, as would Dorian Finney-Smith. Both bring veteran experience to the young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren (even though Holmgren is expected to miss extended time).
The Nets have already completed one trade, sending Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, but could look to another Western Conference juggernaut as they continue to overhaul their roster.
