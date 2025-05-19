How Sixers’ Potential Paul George Trade Could Impact the Nets’ Draft Night Plans
In just two franchise-changing transactions, the Brooklyn Nets could enter the 2025-26 campaign boasting a star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George.
Brooklyn's interest in Antetokounmpo is well-documented, but GM Sean Marks has publicly said he wouldn't strike for a big name without a guarantee that the Nets would sit atop the Eastern Conference following the move. Should Marks decide to get involved with the Philadelphia 76ers, his desires could be realized with just a couple phone calls.
In a recent ESPN article written by Jeremy Woo and DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony, Philadelphia could use its third overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft to help move off of George's contract. After just one year with the 76ers, it seems George will be moving on elsewhere, a decision that may directly benefit Brooklyn.
"Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick," Givony wrote. "Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded."
What if the Nets put together a package built around Cam Johnson and pick eight for George and pick three, then turned around and dealt pick three and more future assets for Antetokounmpo?
Yes, George is coming off an injury-riddled season which was his worst statistically since 2013, but Philadelphia was chaotic as a whole last year. He's probably past his days of being a dominant threat on the floor, but alongside Antetokounmpo with Brooklyn's supporting cast, he may be able to rebuild himself.
Assuming neither Cam Thomas or Nic Claxton are used to acquire George and Antetokounmpo, the Nets would immediately have one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the entire conference. Givony lists Kevin Durant and Lauri Markkanen as potential targets, but in this hypothetical scenario with Brooklyn, Philadelphia opts to abandon the "superteam" blueprint in an attempt to become more balanced.
George could be a direct path to acquiring Antetokounmpo and changing the Nets' future altogether.