Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Acquire a Star This Offseason to Accelerate Rebuild

Though this Brooklyn Nets season has been far from sunshine and rainbows, brighter days could be ahead on Flatbush and Atlantic.

Brooklyn is equipped with the most tradable first-round draft picks and could be adding a future star in this year's draft.

At the very minimum, Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré have also shown incredible promise as rotational pieces, with Noah Clowney, Danny Wolf, Drake Powell, and Ben Saraf showcasing potential in their own right.

Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton could either thrive as key pieces on a Nets team ready to compete for a playoff spot or be flipped for even more assets.

However, what's missing is that one foundational superstar that could push this team back into legitimate championship contention. With that said, the Nets could look to flip some of those assets to bring in a big fish, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

“They’ll have conversations [about stars],” one league source told The Post. “They already had conversations; they just weren’t quite the right time.”

Lewis noted that Brooklyn was linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell before committing to the tank, but wonders if the Nets could circle back to one of those superstars.

Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Nets several times over the past couple of years, as the Milwaukee Bucks have slowly descended towards the bottom of the league.

Mitchell has helped the Cleveland Cavaliers emerge as one of the top teams in the league after coming over from the Utah Jazz in a 2022 trade.

Though Antetokounmpo is 31 years old and has been dealing with calf issues over the past few years, the two-time MVP would immediately raise the Nets' ceiling should he have better luck with health and a strong supporting cast to ease his workload.

Mitchell turns 30 later this year, and he, too, has dealt with some injuries over the past couple of years. However, there's no doubt he can light it up in the playoffs, as he's averaged nearly 30 points per game in the postseason the last couple of years.

With Brooklyn possessing a ton of cap space and avenues to bring in game-changing talent, the Nets are in a solid position to surround both superstars with a strong supporting cast.

However, it might take a couple of years for this team to become a true contender, even with one of them in the fold.