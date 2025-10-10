Inside The Nets

How the Nets’ Rookies Fared in Bout with Suns

How Brooklyn's newbies fared in their first action against an NBA squad.

Derek Parker

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
On Friday morning, the Brooklyn Nets played their second preseason game, this time against the Phoenix Suns.

To this point, we know the games of players like Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., and more. But all eyes are on Brooklyn's newest rookies through preseason play to see which will be ahead of schedule.

Below, we’ll evaluate the team’s four rookie performances from its matchup with the Suns:

Nolan Traore

Traore was the only rookie of the four to get the start, playing alongside Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Terrance Mann.

He saw a fine performance, albeit not an earth-shattering one. He scored six points on 3-for-5 shooting, missing his only triple but adding one rebound and assist apiece.

Traore handled the ball well, but did turn the ball over a bit too much for Brooklyn’s liking — four times.

It was somewhat a product of the lineups, but he did finish tied with Claxton for the highest Nets’ plus-minus of the day at +12. 

Danny Wolf

Wolf saw the top rookie performance of the day, going for double-digit scoring with 11 points on just 3-for-5 shooting. The catch was his ability to get to the line, where he finished a perfect 4-for-4. 

Wolf didn’t solely score, though, adding five boards, three assists and a steal too. 

He continued to show impressive prowess on the perimeter in hitting a triple and playing plenty of face-up ball, though he too was a bit turnover prone.

Drake Powell 

Powell saw his first-ever action with the Nets Friday morning after missing extended time post-college due to injury. He played in just 13 minutes versus the Suns, but made every one count in putting together a solid performance.

All in all, he added six points on 2-for-5 shooting, with two rebounds and assists apiece. 

Powell isn’t likely to put up guady stat-lines at any point in his career, but he’s made a name playing within himself, and that’s exactly what he did against Phoenix.

Ben Saraf

Saraf was the team’s top rookie in the opener, going for nine points and six assists in looking the part of a future starter.

He scored the ball frequently again, adding nine points in getting to the line a handful of times, but he wasn’t able to impact much elsewhere with just one rebound and one steal.

Even worse, he finished with a -17 plus-minus, an outright Nets low in the five-point loss, hinting to some needed development as a defender both individually and within the team scheme.

