Nets, Raptors See Notable Contributors on Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets are on a hot streak, winning four of their last seven games.

After starting out looking like one of a few teams that would vie for the top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, Brooklyn has since looked a step above. They've beaten teams such as the Hornets, Bulls, Pelicans and Bucks in recent weeks, looking competitive against plenty more.

Even against the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Nets fell by just 11, keeping things close until Miami eventually pulled away. Michael Porter Jr., who has played near All-Star level so far this season, added another 28 points.

Tonight, the Nets will face off against the Raptors, hoping to earn another win under head coach Jordi Fernandez. Brooklyn has already seen Toronto twice this season, oddly enough, falling 119-109 in both contests.

The two haven't yet matched up with the Nets at their best, making tonight's game potentially the best of the series. While Brooklyn has fallen by the exact same score in both games, today's injury report is sure to offer a more unique contest.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Raptors:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Drake Powell — Out: Right ankle sprain

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring strain

Toronto Raptors injuries:

RJ Barrett — Out: Right knee sprain

Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League

AJ Lawson — Out: G League

Alijah Martin — Out: G League

Jonathan Mob — Out: G League

Jakob Poeltl — Questionable: Lower back

The Nets continue to be without several contributors, most notably Cam Thomas, who has yet to make his return since suffering a hamstring strain in early November.

The upcoming restricted free agent has played in just eight games this season, averaging 21.1 points on 40% shooting.

Brooklyn will also be without Drake Powell, who suffered another ankle sprain, as well as handling wing Ben Saraf due to G League assignment. Haywood Highsmith has yet to make his Nets debut after being acquired from Miami this offseason.

The Raptors are slated to be without a host of players, though four are simply on G League assignment. Toronto will be without RJ Barrett due to a knee sprain, and center Jakob Poeltl is questionable to play in tonight’s game.

The Nets and Raptors tip off at 5 p.m. CT tonight.