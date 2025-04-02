How the Nets Could Attempt a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade This Summer
The Brooklyn Nets' commitment to a complete rebuild may not last very long after all.
Since Monday, rumors have been swirling regarding the franchise's desire to trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, beginning with Brian Lewis' report that the "Greek Freak" remains Brooklyn's "plan A."
Antetokounmpo, 30, is under contract through the 2027-28 NBA season yet has been the subject of trade rumblings for the better part of a year now. Milwaukee has cycled through three coaches and moved on from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, dismantling the squad that won the 2021 NBA Finals—a string of moves that could motivate Antetokounmpo to request out as soon as this summer.
In a hypothetical scenario where the two-time MVP seeks a change of scenery, what would Nets general manager Sean Marks be willing to offer?
The likely centerpiece would be Cam Thomas—who's headed for restricted free agency this offseason—through a sign-and-trade. Thanks to last July's Mikal Bridges trade, as well as a slew of other under-the-radar deals Marks facilitated, Brooklyn could also attach a major haul of draft capital.
Also slated to have a top draft choice in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets could either send the pick the Bucks' way or select a coveted prospect to include in any trade negotiations.
Of course, this is all contingent on Antetokounmpo believing his quest for a second championship ring is no longer possible in Milwaukee—but given the constant turnover and turmoil, that seems to be a very real possibility.
Pairing Antetokounmpo with Nic Claxton in the frontcourt, under Jordi Fernandez's tutelage, the Nets could emerge as an Eastern Conference contender as soon as next season. Giving up Thomas on top of all the draft capital Marks worked to acquire in the past calendar year wouldn't be easy to do, but the prospect of adding a consensus top-five player in the league would help soften the blow.
Many dominoes will have to fall between now and the time free agency opens, but with each emerging report, the idea of Antetokounmpo joining Brooklyn appears to look more and more like a potential reality.