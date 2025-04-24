How Would Jonathan Kuminga Fit In Brooklyn?
Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors could come to a close in the offseason, given that he is set to become a restricted free agent. This means that other teams around the league are allowed to negotiate with the 22-year-old, but the Warriors reserve the right to match any offers.
This potential exit comes amidst a rough season for Kuminga, as he struggled with a sprained right ankle, which kept him out of action for 31 games in the middle of the season. It doesn't help that following his return, he failed to find constant action on the court, only managing to get an average of 20 minutes per game following his return. This may sound like a healthy amount, but it's down considerably from where he was prior to his stint on the bench, when he would take to the court for 26 minutes per night.
Across his 47 games this season, the 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting. These numbers were down from what he was producing last season, but that could be pinned on his aforementioned injury.
Among the teams that could be eyeing Kuminga sits the Brooklyn Nets, who are set to enter the offseason with a healthy amount of cap space to spend. While they have certain players to consider re-signing, such as Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell, they could look to splash on the 22-year-old.
It helps that there is an opening in the frontcourt as Trendon Watford is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, which means Brooklyn's front office will be looking to find a suitable replacement. The 24-year-old managed to have a career year as he averaged 10.2 points per game on 46.9 percent accuracy from the field.
If Kuminga is to come in, he'd prove to be quite the offensive option for Jordi Fernandez to use, helping to take the pressure off of the usual suspects in the backcourt. There is one area where Kuminga is different than both of the Nets' primary power forwards, Noah Clowney and the aforementioned Watford, in that he measures in at 6-foot-8-inches, while weighing in at 210 pounds.
This would mean that he stands two inches shorter than Clowney, while being 30 pounds lighter than Watford, which means he could lack the interior presence that the other two candidates bring to the table. His work on the defensive end isn't something that Kuminga became known for in Oracle Arena, averaging less than a block per game.
Simply put, the 22-year-old would be a welcome addition to the Barclays Center as a valuable scoring option in the low post. However, he would cause some issues on the defensive end relating to his lack of size under the basket.
