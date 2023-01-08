Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets will be in South Beach to take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on Sunday evening. For the first time since 2019, the Nets have a great chance of heading into a contest with a clean injury report.

The Nets are fully healthy on their injury report. Veteran wing T.J. Warren, who suffered a rib contusion last week, played in the Nets' comeback road victory over the Chicago Bulls and was not listed on the report. Outside of the healthy roster, Brooklyn has assigned Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. (G League - Two-Way), wing Kessler Edwards (G League Assignment), big man Day'Ron Sharpe (G League assignment), and Two-Way guard Alondes Williams (G League - Two-Way) to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Meanwhile, for Miami, the team is left with plenty of question marks heading into their matchup with Brooklyn.

The team has listed big man Bam Adebayo (left posterior thigh bruises), Jamal Cain (G League - Two-Way), Udonis Haslem (Right Achillies Tendinious), and Tyler Herro (Back Spasms) as questionable for the Sunday night game. Outside of the handful of questionable players, the Heat have ruled Nikola Jovic (Lower Back, Stress Reaction), Duncan Robinson (Right Second Finger Soreness), and Omer Yurtseven (Left Ankle Surgery) out vs. the Nets. Dewayne Dedmond (Left Foot Plantar Fascitis) and Gabe Vincent (Left Knee Effusion) are listed as probable while wing Caleb Martin is deemed doubtful.

The Nets (26-13) have rebounded very well since having their 12-game win streak snapped last week. The team has won 13 of their last 14 games. Brooklyn holds a strong 9-0 record against Southeast teams during this season.