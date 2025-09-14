Inside Sean Marks’ Hypothetical Priority List for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets' front office has accomplished plenty this summer. As the offseason comes to a close and teams prepare to kick off the 2025-26 campaign in late October, what could remain on a hypothetical priority list belonging to General Manager Sean Marks?
1. Remain On The Prowl For Salary Dumps
Marks managed to acquire two players—Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith—who'd likely draw interest from contenders under any typical pretense. Instead, due to a massive lack of cap space around the league, Brooklyn was compensated for its willingness to take on each player. This has been a steady blueprint the Nets have followed since committing to a rebuild and is one they need to continue relying on heading into next season.
2. Player Development
This one's pretty obvious. Brooklyn selected five players in June's draft, making up a third of its roster with first-year players. That's not even accounting for holdovers from last season who need to continue developing as well. Luckily for the Nets, they have one of the best talent nurturers in the league at their helm in head coach Jordi Fernandez. It'd be hard to see Brooklyn not putting its rookie class to the test early, regardless of how crowded the current roster is.
3. Position The Team For Another Lottery Pick
The biggest void facing the Nets as a whole continues to be the "franchise face." Brooklyn's lack of a true superstar has hindered what otherwise could've been a quick rebuild, but that could change in next year's draft. Call it whatever you'd like, but it's quite obvious the organization isn't in the business of winning tons of basketball games next season—and for good reason. There's still a real need for more talent on the current roster, and securing a lottery pick for the second consecutive year could go a long way in improving the personnel.
Given their circumstances, the Nets did a great job this summer—but that doesn't mean the work stops. The front office has saved this franchise once before, and it has to be aware that remaining active throughout the regular season will make its job even easier in a calendar year.
If Brooklyn is able to continue stocking up on draft capital through salary dumps while developing its young core without jeopardizing the positioning of its own picks, people will start to look at the organization differently. The future is bright in Kings County, and it's time those involved get some much-deserved recognition.