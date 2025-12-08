Does it Make More Sense to Trade or Retain These Brooklyn Veterans?

When looking at the NBA's Eastern Conference standings, maybe it's not the most eye-popping team, but the Brooklyn Nets being 13th currently with a 6-17 record was unexpected. They were projected for 17.6 wins coming into this season –– only more than the Washington Wizards in the league –– and are well on pace to surpass their projection.

It is likely more beneficial for the long-term outlook of the franchise if it shifts its goals to claiming a top pick. That starts with sending off multiple veterans who are contributing to winning and don't fit the Nets' current timeline.

Nic Claxton

The longest tenured Net on the roster is having one of the best seasons of his career. For comparison, Claxton's 2022-23 season was undoubtedly his best, where he averaged 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 stocks per game on a league-leading 70.5% from the field. While efficiency and defensive numbers aren't on par, his offensive impact this season is what is making him valuable.

Claxton has played all 23 games so far this season, averaging 13.6 points (career-high), 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists (career-high) and 2.1 stocks per game.

Other than stretching the floor, the 26-year-old does everything for Brooklyn. Claxton has two triple-double games this season, and he has a clear impact on winning when the offense runs through him. The Nets have seen the playoffs four times with Claxton on the roster, but they have yet to get past the second round.

Claxton would start on most teams in the NBA, and his value is at an all-time high. It may make sense to keep him around, but getting draft capital and pivoting away from something that hasn't been working seems like the more logical strategy. Strike while the iron's hot.

Michael Porter Jr.

The third/fourth option leap to the primary scoring option doesn't always work out. Porter Jr. has taken on the burden of scoring efficiently and effectively every game for Brooklyn.

At 25.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, he is comfortably having a career year potentially worthy of an All-Star selection. Unlike Claxton, the possibilities with Porter Jr. are endless. He's a player with a winning history, and his style of play hasn't stunted the Nets' youth from blossoming.

Other teams around the NBA may be hesitant to go after Porter Jr. because of what he's shown on a team with other high-level scoring options, making his value smaller than it may seem. With the amount of playmaking and projectable defenders on the roster, an electric scoring forward like Porter Jr. may be what Brooklyn needs as a cornerstone for its rebuild.

Terance Mann

Reuniting with his hometown team was a heartwarming offseason acquisition, but it always seemed like it was a temporary fit. Mann isn't having a stellar season by any means after forecasting his own breakout in the preseason –– but a handful of contending teams could use his skills.

The Nets are unlikely to receive a high-quality draft pick from Mann alone in a trade, but could fetch more assets for him than the value he will provide in the long run.

He is approaching 30 years old, and with players like Drake Powell and Ben Saraf in waiting, moving on from him is the best move for player development. Of Brooklyn's veterans on the roster, Mann is the most likely to be included in a trade at this season's deadline.