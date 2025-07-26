Is Cam Thomas Done with the Brooklyn Nets?
Cam Thomas' relationship with the Brooklyn Nets has been a huge storyline this offseason, as his perceived value and the team's willingness to pay him a significant amount of money on his next contract have caused conflict.
Now, an off-court action has fans worried. It could be an overreaction, but Cam Thomas has removed everything Brooklyn Nets-related on his social media, as he deleted everything and started fresh. This happens often in sports and usually means nothing, but the timing is interesting and notable nonetheless.
This is certainly a shock considering how much Nets fans have grown to appreciate Thomas as the potential cornerstone player for their franchise; however, the NBA at the end of the day is a business, and unfortunately, moves like these are all a part of the business realm of the league.
Thomas told the media at the beginning of the summer that he was confident a deal between his representation and the team's front office could be struck, but it appears the one offered is not what Thomas was expecting.
“I’m gonna let my agents and the front office discuss that. We should be good, though. I’m very confident and happy to be back, if I am back. So we’ll see,” said Thomas in early June.
Fast forward to the end of July, where the Brooklyn Nets have recently decided to offer their 23-year-old guard a two-year deal worth $28 million, along with a team option. This was certainly very minimal compared to what the expected market for Cam Thomas was at the start of free agency.
"Several sources have indicated he's likely to command a deal as high as $100 million over four years. Moreover, those same sources see Thomas signing as a priority for the Nets,” posted NetsDaily on X.
It appears those sources were very far off compared to what Brooklyn's offer actually is, which has made fans around the league wonder if the offer is disrespectful towards Cam Thomas after having a solid season for the Nets.
“Cam Thomas thinks of himself as one of the most elite playmaker scorers in the NBA, and he wants to be compensated as such,” said NBA insider Jake Fischer.
Thomas himself expected to be compensated for his hard work, and with such a low offer compared to the other players of his caliber and age around the league, the young guard could be gearing up to test the waters and find a new franchise to suit his needs.