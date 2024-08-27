Is Nets' Cam Thomas on a Devin Booker-Like Trajectory?
While an outlandish take at first glance, the comparison between Cam Thomas and a young Devin Booker is not that far fetched. Yes, by age 20 Booker had already secured a 70-point performance, but Thomas once went on nearly as impressive a stretch of his own.
In February of 2023, the Brooklyn Nets guard became the youngest player in NBA history to record three-straight 40-point games. In October of the same year, he boasted the most bench points in a season-opener ever. These feats are no 70-point explosion, but still signify that Thomas is poised to become one of the league's elite scorers. He may already be in that conversation now.
The eventful scoring nights aren't the only thing linking the guards together. Booker caught on slightly quicker than Thomas did, but their progression in a two season slot is very similar. From 2015-17, Booker saw his points per game average jump from 13.8 to 22.1 on virtually identical efficiency numbers. Thomas' 2022-24 average climbed from 10.6 points to 22.5 points, also on nearly the same efficiency numbers. When looking at their stats on paper, the comparison is scarily accurate.
Booker's stat production was largely due to the Phoenix Suns' lack of competitiveness until the 2020s. The Nets haven't been the epitome of excellence since Thomas entered the league, but the franchise's newfound direction provides optimism that his numbers will translate to success much quicker than Booker's did.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.