'It’s Been Exciting': Nets Rookie Danny Wolf on His Early NBA Transition
Based on the ages of the players currently listed on the Brooklyn Nets’ roster, their 23.2 average age would have made them the youngest team in the NBA last season. A key factor in that statistic is the team drafting an NBA-record five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Four of those five picks gained valuable experience while participating in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League. Danny Wolf, the oldest of the group, stepped up as one of Brooklyn’s most versatile players by making strong contributions all over the floor.
Through three NBA Summer League games, Wolf led the Nets with two blocks per game and also served as the team's second-leading rebounder with 7.3 rebounds per game while averaging 10 points and 2.7 assists per game.
In part of Brooklyn's Net Generation YouTube series, Wolf shed some light on what life is like with the Nets so far.
“I played in college for three years and i had two different experiences, so its definitely new and the NBA is different of course,” Wolf said. “It's been exciting and it's great getting to know the coaches, and my teammates. Its been fun.”
Last season, Wolf led the Big Ten with 9.7 rebounds and led the Wolverines with 1.4 blocks per game while also being Michigan's second-leading passer with 3.6 assists per game. All of those impressive feats might overshadow his scoring ability, but he still averaged 13.2 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.7% from the field.
Before transferring to Michigan as a junior, Wolf dominated the Ivy League while playing for Yale. The Illinois native led the conference with 9.7 rebounds per game while also averaging 14.1 points and 1.3 blocks per game.
While transitioning to the professional level, one thing that has stood out to Wolf so far is the amount of preparation that is required to perform on a daily basis in the NBA.
“They really prioritize rest, recovery and maximizing your body," Wolf said. "So it's been a new shift of mindset. We had a 15 minute pool recovery session."
As Wolf prepares for his first NBA season, his versatility and ability to contribute in ways besides simply scoring and rebounding should immediately make him a valuable asset to this young, inexperienced team.
While it’s still early, don’t be surprised if Wolf manages to crack the starting lineup by the end of his rookie season.