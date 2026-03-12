Things the Nets Need to See From Their Rookies Down the Stretch of the Season

Improving lottery odds may be the main storyline as the season draws to a close, but which young players make the most of increased playing time and establish their place in the Brooklyn Nets' long-term plans may be the more significant subplot.

There are fewer than 20 games left in the regular season for the Nets. After a 2-4 stretch to begin March, they sit with the fourth-best odds at the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

The franchise should still be worried about on-court matters. This is the time for its rookies to show how much they've improved with increased opportunities.

With Egor Demin's season-ending injury looming, that leaves more opportunities for Brooklyn's other four rookies. The quartet has played together in the last two games. Some are finally hitting their stride as the season winds down, but others have run into the rookie wall.

Nolan Traoré

Mar 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forwards GG Jackson (45) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) and guard Javon Small (10) and forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite starting the last 20 games for the Nets, Nolan Traoré has struggled on the efficiency and ball-security fronts. In his last five games, he has actually shot better than 50% from 3-point range, but his scoring inside the arc has faltered. Traoré has shot 35.7% on 2-point attempts in this stretch, down from his 43.3% season average. He has also increased his turnovers to 3.2 per game.

The physicality of the NBA has challenged Traoré all season long. While his speed is his greatest asset, he will need to learn how to change speeds to avoid losing the ball through traffic and to have more control scoring in the lane.

Drake Powell

Feb 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Powell got back into Brooklyn's rotation after spending a week with the Long Island Nets. Before Tuesday's 138-100 loss to the Detroit Pistons, he was on a season-worst 7-game stretch scoring in single digits.

His focus should be on showing more versatility in the final games of this regular season. Outside of being a serviceable spot-up shooter and on-ball defender, he's been subpar. Powell has four rebounds, two assists and zero stocks across his two games back in the lineup. With his elite athleticism, he has to be more aggressive on the glass and in passing lanes.

Ben Saraf

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's hard to pinpoint one or two things that Saraf needs to improve upon as the season closes –– he fits the mold of a project player more than any other Nets rookie. He's appeared in Brooklyn's last seven games, averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Saraf's perimeter shooting clearly isn't something that will magically start clicking like it seemingly did for Demin. Attempts need to go up regardless of how efficient he is. Saraf is averaging one 3-point attempt per game since getting called up from the G League. An encompassing growth in confidence will be the most important sign to look for.

Danny Wolf

Mar 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wolf has been the Nets' most consistent rookie of late. In his last six games, he's averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 stocks per game. He's started in one game this month, averaging 22.8 minutes per game.

Wolf's struggles come in the form of foul trouble and shot selection. The reason why he isn't playing more is that he's averaging three fouls per game in his last six games. Slow feet have plagued Wolf. While his decision-making in passing the ball has been exemplary, he is often too reliant on the deep ball. Wolf can stretch the floor, but he's been too good on the inside to settle for those looks.