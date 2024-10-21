Jalen Wilson Buying Into Nets Culture
The Brooklyn Nets are entering a new era with Jordi Fernandez as the team's head coach, and he is looking for players to buy what he is selling.
Among those who are hopping on board is Jalen Wilson, who is entering his second season in the league with the Nets.
Wilson spoke highly of Fernandez and the positive change he has made throughout the offseason.
"You just see how serious everyone takes it, especially him, when it comes to winning and wanting to change an organization," Wilson said via Nets Wire's Sharif Phillips-Keaton. "I don't know how many games we won last year, but obviously we want to win more and be a team that can be in the playoffs. That all takes a process, all takes time, and to see that they already have that vision is really cool. As a guy for it being his first year here and already has big plans, it's cool."
Wilson hopes to further integrate himself into the Nets' future plans. As a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wilson went from a two-way to standard deal in March after impressing his team. He averaged five points per game in 43 appearances for the Nets in his rookie year.
In order to keep things going, Wilson has to buy into Fernandez's system, and the more he does, the more he will grow and emerge as a pro with the Nets.
