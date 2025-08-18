Jersey Swap: Danny Wolf to Wear No. 2 for Brooklyn
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, one Brooklyn Nets rookie will have some big shoes to fill after recently switching his jersey number.
According to Etienne Catalan, Brooklyn Nets rookie Danny Wolf will be switching from No.18 to No.2, a number most recently worn by former Net Cameron Johnson.
*While it has been a rough few seasons for the organization, Johnson served as one of the teams only bright spots as the franchise traded away several stars and initiated a rebuild.
Over the past two years, Johnson has filled in as the Nets leading scorer (minimum of 100 games). Through 140 games in Brooklyn, Johnson averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.
Last season, Johnson earned a spot on The Ringer's Top 100 players after averaging a career-high 18.8 points and 3.4 assists per game.
Johnson was the team's second-oldest player last season, which allowed him to use his experience to serve as a valuable veteran presence to the team's younger players. According to Nets general managers Sean Marks, Johnson left a positive impact on the growing team.
“He’s a voice of reason. He’s well-respected within that locker room," Marks said. "He’s a pro’s pro. So if people can learn from somebody, they learn from Cam Johnson. That’s a great guy to pick up habits from.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Wolf is yet to play an NBA game and is part of a flock of rookie first-round picks who are expected to help turn the franchise around in the near future.
While he may not have years of NBA experience under his belt like Johnson does, Wolf plays with a level of versatility and understanding of the game that is uncommon for a player of his age and size.
Besides being the Big Ten's leading rebounder (9.7 rebounds per game), Wolf led the Michigan Wolverines with 1.4 blocks per game while also serving as their second-leading passer with 3.6 assists per game. Although Wolf was selected with Brooklyn's fifth and final pick of the round, his advanced skillset could put him in a position to immediately earn valuable playing time.
As part of the Nets' SCOUT YouTube series, a member of the team's scouting department is shown offering high praise to Wolf's playmaking ability.
“I’ve never seen seven feet and 250 move like that,” a member of Brooklyn's scouting team said. “He is a primary ball-handler. It's not about what he can do as an individual player, but more what he can do for the group.”