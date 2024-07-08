Jett Howard Works out at Brooklyn Nets Facility; Potential Trade Target?
Jett Howard's rookie campaign was not a display of the dominance he posted while at Michigan under then-head coach Juwan Howard, the 20-year-old's father and new Brooklyn Nets' assistant coach. Appearing in just 18 games for the Orlando Magic, Howard posted 1.6 points, .4 rebounds and .3 assists per night spending most of his first season as a pro in the G League. It's obviously way too early to label him a bust, but a discouraging showing nonetheless.
On July 7, a video surfaced of the six-foot-six guard working out at Brooklyn's practice facility, sparking conversation about a potential swap between the Nets and Magic.
Orlando is in a win-now mode, and with their seemingly endless surplus of depth at the guard position, Howard could be available for the right price. He would have free reign to make as many mistakes as needed to ensure his development as Brooklyn looks primed to possibly be the worst team in all of basketball next year.
After handing Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac massive contract extensions, Orlando likely isn't in the market for a wing. While Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson carry the most trade value of Brooklyn's rumored available pieces, this situation could be where Day'Ron Sharpe comes into play. The Magic just re-signed both Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner, but neither present true starting options. Sharpe, if developed correctly, would fit perfectly next to Paolo Banchero.
For now, the situation is no more complex than a second-year player working out at his dad's employer. But, if there are no plans for Howard's role to increase after a bleak rookie season, he could look to join forces with his father to recapture the magic of his Michigan tenure.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.