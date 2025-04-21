Jonathan Kuminga-Brooklyn Nets Buzz Grows Louder Ahead of Restricted Free Agency
While Jonathan Kuminga prepares to face the Houston Rockets in round one of the NBA playoffs—a series in which the versatile wing may not receive much playing time—chatter continues surrounding his impending restricted free agency.
Once a hypothetical pairing is slowly beginning to build traction, exemplified by NBA insidersMarc Stein and Jake Fischer on The Stein Line.
On the podcast, Stein and Fischer revealed Brooklyn has "long loomed as a potential suitor," however the franchise's interest "remains to be seen." While that report is somewhat contradictory (how can you long be a suitor but not have a high level of interest?), it adds further fuel to the Kuminga-Nets flame.
Last week, Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr opened up about Kuminga's diminished role, comments that could signal his eventual departure from the organization that drafted him back in 2021.
"The puzzle has to fit. We found a really good formula when [Kuminga] was injured and we got Jimmy [Butler], I think we went 18-2 or something right away. So we found lineup combinations that have clicked, and we're winning and we have to stick with that. It's brutal for [Kuminga], it really is," Kerr said via 95.7 The Game's Mark Willard and Dan Dibley.
Given that the upcoming free agency class is full of superstars on player options who are likely to opt-in with their current teams, targeting Kuminga is the best way Brooklyn can utilize their projected league-leading amount of cap space. With a split from Golden State seemingly on the horizon, the Nets may not even have to overpay for Kuminga in hopes of scaring the Warriors away.
Although, Warriors governor Joe Lacob may value the young forward more than his head coach does. He recently told Anthony Slater of The Athletic that Golden State "absolutely" and "100%" committed to Kuminga going forward.
While the Warriors' decision to swing a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler—one that has changed the fortuntes of their 2024-25 campaign—represents the opposite, Lacob seems to have a strong desire to hand Kuminga a second contract.
This is a saga far from over, and one Nets fans will have to wait until free agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m. to see how it concludes.