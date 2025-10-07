Jordi Fernandez’s Jokic Experience Could Be Key to Unlocking Nets Rookie Danny Wolf
As an assistant on Mike Malone's staff for six years, Jordi Fernandez witnessed Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic grow into a three-time MVP. Jokic's all-around skillset is the shining example of how the NBA as a whole has evolved, and could soon be the standard for dynamic big men.
It should come as no surprise, then, when Fernandez attempted to find his own version of Jokic to lead his Brooklyn Nets into the future in Danny Wolf.
Wolf, 21, was selected with the 27th overall pick in June's draft after starring at Michigan as a junior. He led the Big Ten in rebounds per game (9.7 rebounds) while tallying nearly four assists per night, a testament to his elite playmaking ability for his size.
Comparing an unproven rookie to someone who can already be considered an all-time great may be a bit delusional, but the two do share similar unique traits, which is exactly why Fernandez is ready to begin developing the 6-foot-11 big man.
“I think that you have to be creative with players that are uncommon,” Fernandez said via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater. “I was very fortunate to work with Nikola [Jokic], and we had to let him show us what he was able to do. Otherwise, if you see him as a traditional player, then you could fail, and I think that’s what Coach [Michael] Malone did very well. Nikola showed certain things that were so different for his position and a seven-footer, and that’s why he makes all these plays and plays in situations and positions where no other big man plays.”
The immediate word that sticks out from Fernandez's statement: "different." Both Jokic and Wolf are able to do things they're not supposed to, which poses a massive threat to opponents. It's exactly why Wolf didn't really play one specific position before transferring to Michigan, something he illustrated to Slater.
“I think that the coaches [at Michigan] didn't even know what my role was going to be… At Yale, I was more of a traditional five, and then at Michigan, I don't even know what you would call my position or how I played,” Wolf said.
Likely behind guys like Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and Drew Timme in Brooklyn, Wolf will have to fight to show he belongs. But if he doesn't, and manages to carve out a solid role for himself in his rookie campaign, the highlights could very well follow.
That's not saying Wolf is Jokic 2.0, but depending on how the Nets use him, his diverse array of skills could be extremely impactful for their young group.