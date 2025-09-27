Jordi Fernandez Leans on Familiar Factor; Kobe Bufkin’s Fit with Nets in Focus
A throwaway deal toward the end of the 2025 NBA offseason may be one of the Brooklyn Nets' best-value decisions yet. Agreeing to pay the remainder of Kobe Bufkin's rookie contract, while giving up nothing besides $110,000 to acquire the 22-year-old, is the perfect low-risk, high-reward deal.
While the addition of Bufkin did crowd Brooklyn's backcourt, second-year head coach Jordi Fernandez views that reality positively rather than negatively.
“I don’t think you ever have enough ball handlers, right? Making plays for others is always important,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of The New York Post.
Immediately, Bufkin's experience with the Nets' coaching staff was a plus. Fernandez's assistant, Juwan Howard, receives credit for molding Bufkin into an eventual first-round draft pick during his two-year stint with Michigan from 2021 to 2023. Howard was able to get Bufkin to play in ways the player has yet to display in the NBA, and the hope is that, by reuniting the two, Brooklyn will be able to unlock Bufkin's potential.
“Obviously [Howard] knows the guy, and everything was very positive between Juwan, who knows him and speaks highly and positively about him,” Fernandez continued. “We also have our scouting department that knew [him]…We were very high on him during the draft, and it was an opportunity to bring him in. So you put all that together, and that’s the reason why he’s here.”
It's important to note that the "we" Fernandez references being "high" on Bufkin in 2023 is likely being used to describe the Nets' scouting department, as Fernandez was still on staff with the Sacramento Kings when Bufkin was set to be drafted.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan native will compete with three 2025 draftees, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf, for playing time at the one. Bufkin is more of a combo guard than a true one, and his 6-foot-4 frame allows for positional versatility.
Now back with Howard, Bufkin credited his former collegiate coach with taking some of the stress away from the transition to Brooklyn from Atlanta.
“It’s definitely a big level of comfort. [Howard] is like family,” Bufkin said. “I spent two years with him. He was a mentor for me, kind of taught me about the league before I got to the league, what to expect, what not to expect. So it was good to see him.”
How Bufkin will be used is yet to be determined, but we should receive clarity upon the Nets' preseason opener on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.