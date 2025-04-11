Inside The Nets

Jordi Fernandez Praised For Nets Improvement

The Brooklyn Nets are better off with Jordi Fernandez as their head coach.

Jeremy Brener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez reacts after a non call during the second half against the Boston Celtics.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez reacts after a non call during the second half against the Boston Celtics. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets have officially used this season to begin their rebuild, where Jordi Fernandez has officially taken over as the team's head coach.

Fernandez has made his presence felt in his first season in Brooklyn, changing the culture for the better.

The Nets, despite their struggles, have been competitive this season, large in part due to Fernandez's touch on the roster, which is why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes praised him, believing him to be a Coach of the Year candidate.

"Brooklyn had no business playing competitive, hard-edged basketball all season, especially as trades stripped the roster of talent. The Nets' demeanor was not that of a tanking team, and head coach Jordi Fernandez deserves most of the credit for coaxing real effort and commitment out of a roster designed to fail," Hughes writes.

Fernandez didn't lead the Nets to enough wins to truly warrant consideration from the league, but he did a lot with a little. Brooklyn had one of the most disjointed rosters in the entire league, yet Fernandez kept the group ready all season long.

If Fernandez was able to do all of what he did with a minimal roster of talent, he could do so much more once the Nets bring some top-level talent into the building.

Brooklyn will have a chance to do that with the most cap space in the NBA this offseason, and the team will likely be aggressive in bringing people into the program that coach Fernandez helped build this season.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News