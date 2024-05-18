Justin Bokmeyer Replaces Ryan Gisriel as Brooklyn Nets President of Basketball Operations
It has been months since the departure of Ryan Gisriel as the President of basketball operations for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former president of basketball operations, who may be a lock for a future general manager role somewhere, joined the Charlotte Hornets to fulfill the vacancy of vice president of basketball operations.
Starting as an intern in the summer of 2023, Gisriel has worked for the Nets for 10 years. He was Billy King's special projects coordinator and later served as King's assistant. When Sean Marks became the Nets GM, he eventually promoted Gisriel to director of basketball operations and then of course director of basketball operations.
Following these turn of events, which came with a bit delay due to Gisriel's exit in March, the Nets are hiring Justin Bokmeyer to be the new President of basketball operations per the Athletic. Brooklyn was careful to not make their decision right away on who the next president was going to be once Gisriel left.
Previously, Bokmeyer was apart of international basketball operations for the NBA.
He was instrumental in founding and launching the Basketball Africa League and in directing the NBA Academy program. Outside of his contributions to basketball, Bokmeyer was appointed as the inaugural general manager of the soccer league's development initiative, MLS NEXT.
Despite his experience in different areas of basketball, his success as the president of basketball operations for the Nets will be judged with a magnifying glass.
In terms of consistency, Brad Stevens has likely been the best in the role in the entire NBA, filling the shoes of the great Danny Ainge. It won't be an easy task to fill those shoes, but Stevens is hanging in there just fine. If Bokmeyer can get close to the success Stevens has reached, the Nets will be in good hands. If he can surpass that, even better.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.