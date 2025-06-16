Kenyon Martin on Nets’ Playoff Runs: ‘We Gave Fans Something to Cheer For’
During a recent episode of the Brooklyn Nets “One Night in Brooklyn” YouTube series, Nets legend Kenyon Martin reminisced about the franchise’s deep playoff runs throughout the early 2000’s.
Sitting alongside other Nets greats like Derrick Coleman, Buck Williams and Kenny Anderson, Martin explained that the team's collaborative approach and balanced roster make-up is part of what made them so unique.
“We didn't to it in a traditional way of winning where we had a 25-point scorer,” Martin said. “We had balance across the board. We ran, we defended, and we played fast.”
In just his second NBA season, Martin averaged 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while helping lead the Nets to the 2002 NBA Finals. The following year, he averaged a career-high 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists en route to his second consecutive NBA Finals appearance.
As the former All-Star previously stated, that team was incredibly well-rounded despite not having a dynamic scorer. In 2002, NBA Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd finished second in MVP voting while averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Other key contributors from those NBA Finals runner-up squads include Richard Jefferson, Kerry Kittles and Keith Van Horn, who all averaged more than 15 points-per-game while also holding their own on the defensive end.
Although the Nets had a strong, talented team during that era, they ran into the Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers, widely regarded as one of the best teams of all time. According to Martin, the Nets simply did not have an answer for the Lakers’ legendary big man.
“We ran into Shaq, man,” Martin said. “Not the Lakers – we ran into Shaq.”
Despite the disappointing NBA Finals losses, Martin explained that he felt appreciative of the opportunity to bring some much-needed excitement to a fanbase that was starved for success.
“Nets fans hadn’t had something to cheer for in a long time,” said Martin. “We gave them something to cheer for. It was great to be able to walk around Jersey with our head held high.”