Kuminga's $30M+ Price Tag Likely Ends Any Brooklyn Nets Interest
Just because the Brooklyn Nets are set to have the most cap space leaguewide doesn't mean they don't need to be smart with their spending.
Jonathan Kuminga had long been listed as a potential target for the Nets in restricted free agency. Throughout the Golden State Warriors' first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets, virtually every outlet that speculated on Kuminga's future had him landing in Brooklyn.
Well, on May 29, The Athletic's Anthony Slater revealed that the Nets wouldn't be pursuing the former lottery pick after all. And, if anyone believes that Brooklyn's decision not to select a forward on Wednesday night's draft could force the franchise to revisit the idea of adding Kuminga, they'd be wrong.
That's not because Kuminga either doesn't fit what the Nets or building, or because he's expressed a desire to sign elsewhere. It's because of the contract he's reportedly seeking.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Kuminga is looking for a deal that pays him over $30 million per year.
"The Warriors have made it clear that they want to maintain financial flexibility moving forward," Siegel wrote on Saturday. "Keeping Kuminga would come at a significant cost for Golden State, as he wants a deal that pays him over $30 million per year, sources said."
No disrespect to Kuminga at all. He's got an incredibly high ceiling and should attempt to maximize his value. That said, $30 million-plus annually?
A price tag of that magnitude would pay Kuminga a similar number to players like Julius Randle, Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Khris Middleton.
Granted, whoever gives Kuminga this AAV (average annual value) is banking that he develops into an All-Star—as many thought he would upon landing with the Warriors back in 2021—but that's still a staggering investment.
The other issue with Kuminga's desire is: who can actually afford that kind of cap hit? Brooklyn is the only organization with real cap flexibility.
Unless a team is willing to move parts around to secure Kuminga's services, it seems likely he either re-ups with Golden State for his preferred number or he'll be forced to compromise to sign elsewhere.