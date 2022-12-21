Kyrie Irving Gives Surprise $50,000 to Refugee Women

Throughout his NBA tenure, Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving has given back to tons of communities and individuals in need.

During the 2022-23 season, Irving has quietly donated to several GoFundMe fundraisers. In fact, when you count up the Nets superstar’s donations, it totals more than $300,000 to at least five GoFundMe fundraising in recent weeks. His latest donation came last week and it was a heartwarming one that the receivers didn’t see coming.

Out in a Montana city named Missoula, the state pulled a subsidy for childcare at a large number of childcare centers. One of those clinics affected was Little Twigs Childcare in Missoula.

The pulled subsidy affected a whopping 50 children at the Little Twigs Childcare Center and also meant the center had to layoff 15 refugee women. This led the Little Twigs director to set up a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $24,000.

“The Montana government made sudden changes to the childcare subsidy program and put the bill in the hands of these hard-working childcare professionals,” Marmot Snetsinger, the Owner and Director of Little Twigs wrote in the fundraiser. “Little Twigs employs 15 women refugees and provides childcare to over 50 children. We have built a model of a global community that nurtures and empowers women and children from Syria, The Democratic Republic of (the) Congo, Eritrea, and Afghanistan.”

Irving came across the fundraiser and donated double the amount of the goal: $50,000 on December 15. His heartfelt donation propelled the funds earned to $66,626 on Wednesday morning. Like his past donations, the guard did not make this donation public.

The Nets guard's other most recent donation came on Dec. 20, when he gifted $50,000 to the GoFundMe for Jaheim McMillan, a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police in Mississippi on Oct. 6. Irving also donated $323,000 to Feeding America and $22,000 to a college student in need at Howard University named Destiny Thompson, and $65,000 to the family of Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who tragically died in Mexico. All donations came through GoFundMe fundraisers