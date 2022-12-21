Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Gives Surprise $50,000 to Refugee Women

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving donated $50,000 to refugee women in Montana.

Throughout his NBA tenure, Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving has given back to tons of communities and individuals in need. 

During the 2022-23 season, Irving has quietly donated to several GoFundMe fundraisers. In fact, when you count up the Nets superstar’s donations, it totals more than $300,000 to at least five GoFundMe fundraising in recent weeks. His latest donation came last week and it was a heartwarming one that the receivers didn’t see coming. 

Out in a Montana city named Missoula, the state pulled a subsidy for childcare at a large number of childcare centers. One of those clinics affected was Little Twigs Childcare in Missoula. 

The pulled subsidy affected a whopping 50 children at the Little Twigs Childcare Center and also meant the center had to layoff 15 refugee women. This led the Little Twigs director to set up a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $24,000. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The Montana government made sudden changes to the childcare subsidy program and put the bill in the hands of these hard-working childcare professionals,” Marmot Snetsinger, the Owner and Director of Little Twigs wrote in the fundraiser. “Little Twigs employs 15 women refugees and provides childcare to over 50 children. We have built a model of a global community that nurtures and empowers women and children from Syria, The Democratic Republic of (the) Congo, Eritrea, and Afghanistan.”

Irving came across the fundraiser and donated double the amount of the goal: $50,000 on December 15. His heartfelt donation propelled the funds earned to $66,626 on Wednesday morning. Like his past donations, the guard did not make this donation public. 

The Nets guard's other most recent donation came on Dec. 20, when he gifted $50,000 to the GoFundMe for Jaheim McMillan, a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police in Mississippi on Oct. 6. Irving also donated $323,000 to Feeding America and  $22,000 to a college student in need at Howard University named Destiny Thompson, and $65,000 to the family of Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who tragically died in Mexico. All donations came through GoFundMe fundraisers

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_15350517_168390270_lowres
News

PHOTO: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Reunite

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19437596
News

Big Test: How Nets Are Approaching A Strenuous Stretch Ahead

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19613754_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Shockingly Have First Fully Healthy Injury Report Since 2019

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19613756
News

T.J. Warren Unsure Where 'Narrative' About His Defense Came From

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19653540
News

PHOTO: Detroit Pistons Troll Kyrie Irving During Free Throws

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19636590
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Thoughts About the EuroLeague

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19359167
News

Kevin Durant Blasts Media After Viral Giovani Bernard Video

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19636586
News

Student of the Game: Kevin Durant and reading the defense

By Chris Milholen