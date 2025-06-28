Lakers Eye Claxton, Williams, Kessler as Center Options Ahead of Trade Decisions
Now that the 2025 NBA Draft is over—and the Los Angeles Lakers didn't trade up for a center, but rather a forward in Adou Thiero—the Nic Claxton trade rumors are free to re-emerge.
While the Brooklyn Nets have yet to publicly announce a desire to move their starting big man, that hasn't prevented Los Angeles from inquiring about him, as well as two other Western Conference targets.
"Other centers under contract that the Lakers have mulled internally since last season include Brooklyn's Nic Claxton and Portland's Robert Williams III, sources told ESPN," Dave McMenamin wrote on Saturday.
In addition to Claxton and Williams, the Lakers attempted to swing a deal for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler last season.
"Kessler was one of the centers L.A. inquired about last season before the Williams trade, sources told ESPN, but Utah's asking price -- multiple first-round picks -- was too steep," McMenamin wrote.
Of the three, Williams seems to be the most likely to be moved. Portland already drafted UConn standout Donovan Clingan in last year's lottery (seventh-overall), and picked up Chinese prospect Yang Hansen with the 16th pick on Wednesday night. Plus, the Trail Blazers still have Deandre Ayton on their roster, making Williams expendable.
In a stark contrast to Portland's situation, Brooklyn went guard-heavy in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Nets chose four guards, opting to bolster their backcourt, before taking Michigan forward Danny Wolf late in the first round.
Brooklyn also has a looming decision to make on backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe, who is headed for restricted free agency following a breakout season under head coach Jordi Fernandez.
If the Lakers were to approach the Nets with a "can't say no" type of offer (potentially multiple future first-rounders), then parting ways with the roster's longest-tenured member would make sense. Otherwise, he should stay put in Brooklyn.
General manager Sean Marks drafted two players—Egor Demin and Ben Saraf—who excel in the pick-and-roll, which may directly impact Claxton's role in the Nets' offense.
It's not a guarantee that Claxton will be back in Brooklyn next season, but given the Lakers' targets, he and Kessler both seem far less likely to be moved at the moment than Williams.