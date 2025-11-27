Nets' Nic Claxton Listed As Top Trade Candidate

Last year, the Brooklyn Nets weren't as active as they should have been during NBA trade season. While they sold some players such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, other veterans remained on the roster through the end of the season.

This season, because the Nets are even deeper in the rebuild, certain players who don't fit the timeline are expected to be moved. Nic Claxton is one of them.

The 6-foot-11 center is having an impressive start to the season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He's been expanding his game on the offensive end, handling the ball and facilitating from the wings more, as well as finding ways to get to the basket and score.

Nic Claxton's First Career Triple Double:



18/11/12 in the win against the Celtics pic.twitter.com/HXNRs2p5y3 — Nets Film Room (@NetsFilm) November 22, 2025

Claxton was recently ranked No. 9 on Bleacher Report's NBA big board for trade candidates. The 26-year-old was ranked one spot ahead of Jonathan Kuminga and one behind Ja Morant.

"The Nets, who should be laser-focused on improving their draft-lottery odds, could be open to moving the few veterans remaining on their restructured roster," Zach Buckley wrote. "Claxton cracks the short list of their most logical relocation candidates with a low-maintenance play style that would allow for a smooth transition amid a mid-season trade.

"While by no means a behemoth big man (6'11", 215 lbs), he fits into the rim-running archetype with impressive defensive mobility for the role. He's also successfully dabbled in more of an offensive playmaking role this season (career-high 4.3 assists against just 1.5 turnovers), perhaps convincing would-be suitors that he can offer more on that end than just interior scoring."

Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Claxton was predicted to get moved to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons, a 2026 second-round pick (via ORL, DET or MIL) and a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected). A trade like this would benefit the Nets for the long term, adding to their stash of first-round draft capital.

There are expected to be multiple teams interested in the starting center, and Brooklyn could start a bidding war for the veteran big man. Last season, the Nets had the opportunity to shop Cam Johnson, but merely fielded offers, resulting in his departure for Michael Porter Jr. over the summer.

Keep an eye on Claxton's value as the season moves along. If he can continue to show an improved skill set while manning the paint on the other end, Brooklyn could take back more than expected.