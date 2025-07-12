Michael Porter Jr. Sends First Message to Nets Fans After Trade
As the Brooklyn Nets take the next steps in their rebuild, a key part of the process is making sure everyone involved is bought in. One of their recent trade acquisitions already seems eager to be part of helping the franchise reach new heights.
In a post shared to the Nets' official X account, Michael Porter Jr. delivered his first message to Brooklyn fans as he prepares for his first season with the team.
"I just want to let you all know that I'm excited to be here," Porter Jr. said. "Im going to give you guys my all. I going to try to help lead this team, I'm excited."
On June 30, it was first announced that the Nets traded Cameron Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.
Last season, Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points (second-most of his career), seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing a career-high 33.7 minutes per game. He scored at an efficient rate last season, especially for a player who doesn’t rely on scoring in the paint, shooting 50% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.
Although he has never been Denver's primary scoring option, he has showcased his ability to take over offensively when given the opportunity. Last season, Porter Jr. scored 36 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans and followed it up by tying his career-high with 39 points and 12 rebounds during another game against the Pelicans just two days later.
He served as a key contributor for Denver's 2023 NBA Finals winning team, even scoring 16 points and bringing 13 rebounds in a 94–89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5.
By heading over to Brooklyn, Porter Jr. will be reuniting with Nets head coach Jordi Fernández, who served as his assistant coach for five seasons during his time with the Nuggets. While appearing on the ESPN broadcast of the Nets' Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Fernández shared his excitement to have the opportunity to coach Porter Jr. again.