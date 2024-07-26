Mikal Bridges on Brooklyn Nets Leadership Role: 'It Could Have Been Better'
Over a month removed from the blockbuster deal between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks that moved Mikal Bridges for the second time in two years, fans are finally getting clarity on what all truly went down.
New York Post writers Stefan Bondy and Brian Lewis each offered insight into Bridges' view of his time in Brooklyn in light of a recent podcast appearance on Paul George's "Podcast P."
"I was close with everybody, we were all pretty close. We just couldn’t figure it out. I think that was the toughest situation," Bridges said. "You want to lead and help other guys, but sometimes you got to look yourself in the mirror like, ‘What can I do better to help?’ That’s where I feel I lacked a little bit. … Personally, it was tough.”
This exchange speaks to Bridges' character. Not many NBA players on the brink of stardom would be willing to publicly admit to their mistakes just weeks after landing with a new squad.
“I was just too mental on myself, on wanting to win so bad and being so frustrated on things, it kinda took away from everything,” Bridges told The Post. “I play the game with joy. That’s always how I played. And when I’ve got people asking me and talking to me about, ‘You don’t look the same’ and that’s strictly off my emotions, that means something. That means that I’m not there how I want to be.”
Now in New York, there won't be much pressure on Bridges to lead. Jalen Brunson is their unquestionable leader, allowing Bridges to fall in line and just go out and play. Brooklyn will continue to search for theirs now knowing full well Bridges, at least in his mind, never was in the first place.
