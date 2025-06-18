Mock Draft: Nets Select Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year at No.19
With the 2025 NBA Draft just over a week away, teams are likely finalizing their draft boards and determining which prospects best fit their rosters.
In ESPN’s most recent mock draft, a new name appears at No. 19: Illinois wing Will Riley, replacing previous projections at that spot.
The Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while helping lead the Fighting Illini to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Riley set a single-game program record for most points scored by a freshman in a tournament game after scoring 22 points in a win over Xavier.
*Despite not being a regular starter, he was one of Illinois’ most reliable offensive presences, scoring 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Big Ten Tournament Round 2 win vs. Iowa and then 15 points, seven rebounds in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal vs. #11 Maryland
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Riley is a talented prospect, but he will require development, making him a good fit for a rebuilding team like Brooklyn.
“If they stay put, the Nets have enough berth from a timeline perspective to take swings on younger prospects like Riley, who might need a season or two to become a contributor,” Woo said. “His advocates around the NBA see major upside due to his excellent size, offensive feel and shooting potential, but it's understood that it will take him time to add physical strength and hopefully, improve defensively.”
Before heading to Illinois, Riley was a top-10 recruit and the No.1 overall prospect in Canada. After reclassifying from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024 to attend college a year early, Illinois head coach Maurice Underwood praised Riley’s seamless transition to the collegiate level.
“Will is one of the most gifted offensive talents I have ever coached. He came here in August and immediately got after it,” said Underwood. “His work ethic was unparalleled, to gain over 20 pounds in that short of an amount of time showed an incredible dedication to the weight room. And then you add to that what he did on the court. Will was a great teammate who bought into his role.”