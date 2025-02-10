NBA Analyst: Nets 'Blew It' at Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets were surprisingly quiet in the days leading up to the trade deadline.
Despite making noise throughout the weeks prior, the Nets were expected to continue being loud with a few more trades, but nothing came into fruition.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Nets were one of five teams in the NBA that "blew it" at the trade deadline.
"After trading Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers in December, the Brooklyn Nets seemed poised to complete their teardown and shop veterans such as Cameron Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and possibly even Nic Claxton before Thursday's deadline," Swartz writes.
"Instead, all three stayed put, making for an extremely disappointing deadline for the rebuilding Nets.
"Now was the time to trade Johnson, who was thought to be one of the best players on the market coming into the deadline. His 19.3 points per game are a career high, and the 6'8" forward is shooting a sparkling 41.9 percent from three to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists."
The other teams included in this list were the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, who shockingly traded star player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
