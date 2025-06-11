NBA Mock Draft: Nets Select Athletic 7-Footer At No.8
With the No. 8 pick in the lottery, the Brooklyn Nets have plenty of areas to address as they continue the early stages of their rebuild.
With starting center Nic Claxton at the center of trade rumors, particularly with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nets might be looking for their big man of the future with their earliest pick.
In CBS Sports’ most recent mock draft (published June 9), NBA insider Gary Parrish projected that Brooklyn will take Duke freshman center Khaman Maluach if they stay put at No. 8.
During his lone collegiate season, Maluach was a Freshman All-ACC selection after averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The Sudan native was also named to the ACC All-Tournament First Team after averaging 11.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
In a scouting report put together by Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the NBA insider compared Maluach to a four-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Khaman Maluach/Rudy Gobert Comparison
As one of the most impactful defenders of this generation, Maluach will have big shoes to fill if he is going to be compared to a defensive juggernaut like Gobert. Both players are built similarly as Gobert is listed at 7’1", 258 pounds with a 7’9” wingspan. Maluach comes in at 7’2", 250 pounds, with a wingspan just under 7’7”
During the 2018-2019 season, Gobert broke Dwight Howard’s record for most blocks in a single season with 270. While Maluach may not be on Gobert’s level yet, his college production (several games with more than three blocks) and his athletic potential indicate that he could blossom into a top defender.
“Maluach swats and alters shots using his massive NBA-ready frame. His timing and length allow him to cover significant ground defensively, and he projects as a long-term paint anchor, said O’Connor. “Moves well for a player of his stature. He can hedge out on pick-and-rolls, comfortably switch, and rotate quickly as a weak-side shot-blocker.”
While his shot selection isn’t incredibly diverse, Maluach isn't afraid to lean into what he is best at. Maluach was incredibly efficient from close-range, his 71.2% field-goal percentage is the third-best single season mark in program history. Similarly to Maluach, Gobert’s offensive skill set is also limited to just being a few feet around the basket.
“A constant target for lobs with soft hands, catching passes at their high-point and then finishing even in traffic,” said O’Connor. He similarly does an outstanding job of cleaning up on the glass and cutting to the basket. And when a dunk isn’t possible, he has soft touch scoring with layups and tip-ins.”
While drafting a defensive-minded center may not be as glamorous as bringing in an explosive guard, or a sharp-shooting wing, Maluach is the type of player that can contribute immediately, at least on the defensive end.