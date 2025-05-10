NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Acquire Defensive Center From Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have a major offseason ahead, with the opportunity to move off of a few of their veterans and emphasize the rebuild. This past season saw them start to do that by trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, however a few pieces still remain.
Nic Claxton, although a long-time defensive anchor for the Nets, drew interest from teams at the trade deadline, including the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Lakers made the blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, they were in desperate need of a center, and it showed through the second half of the season.
Los Angeles was picked apart by the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially in the paint. The team's main priority this summer will be to get a rim-running, defensive-oriented center. Luckily, Brooklyn has just that in the form of Claxton.
Lakers receive: Nic Claxton, Keon Johnson, 2026 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (via ATL)
Nets receive: Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick (top-five protected)
Salaries and the Lakers' draft capital make it tough for a mutually beneficial trade, but the Nets still have the chance to get back a major piece for the future in the form of Dalton Knecht. He slid down the bench as the season carried on, and doesn't necessarily fit Los Angeles' timeline at the moment.
Sure, the Lakers are focusing on the future with Doncic carrying the torch from LeBron James, but Claxton immediately balances the starting five. Keon Johnson is also thrown in as youth and depth.
Los Angeles gives up a 2031 first-round pick, but the 2026 second-rounders from Brooklyn slightly help. Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent hurt the Nets' salary cap, which is why they get Knecht and a pick.
The Nets would pair Knecht with a 23-year-old Cam Thomas, improving upon the core. The 2024 first-round pick would get more touches and opportunities to develop as a main scorer, rather than a catch-and-shoot option for the Lakers.
The trade is relatively beneficial for both sides, and while the Lakers would be giving up first-round capital plus a young player, they'd be getting a piece from the Nets that eliminates their biggest flaw in the paint.
