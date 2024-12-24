NBA Mock Trade: Nets Grab Rebuilding Assets from OKC Thunder
The 2024-25 NBA season continues to churn on, with various teams looking to ascend and descend the NBA standings.
One example looking to ascend is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have one of the brighter young cores in the entire league, and currently rank No. 1 in the Western Conference. On the flip side of that coin is the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to go even lower after trading off guard Dennis Schroder to the Warriors in order to land an even better 2025 NBA Draft pick.
In this mock trade, we’ll look to aid both team in their ventures:
Brooklyn Nets get: Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng, 2025 Rockets/Clippers FRP
OKC Thunder get: Cameron Johnson
Here, Brooklyn adds rebuilding assets in exchange for offloading one of its better win-now players.
Aaron Wiggins is among the more underrated role players in the entire league. He has a cost-effective contract, a workable offensive skillset — with some nice self-creation — and is 25-years-old. He’d be the perfect, malleable piece to help lead the charge into a new era for Nets basketball.
The 21-year-old Dieng has yet to find his NBA footing, but seemed to begin that process earlier in the year, and at 6-foot-9 with guard-esque handles and tendencies, would be a worthy add for any team looking to add young, high-ceiling talent. Additionally, the Net’s make it out of this one with a first rounder from either Los Angeles or Houston.
On OKC’s end, they add a lengthy forward amid a breakout year who’s shooting over 40% from three on 7.5 attempts in exchange for assets that aren’t necessarily making a massive impact as it stands now.
The deal bolsters OKC in the West even further, and offloads a quality starter from Brooklyn, allowing it to move further down in the East. A win-win for both franchises.
