NBA Trade Idea: Nets' Cam Johnson to Knicks?
The Brooklyn Nets are going into the offseason in a position to make some big moves about the future of their team.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a move that would send Cam Johnson to the rival New York Knicks for Josh Hart and a 2031 first-round pick.
"Cameron Johnson's sharpshooting and versatility have made him a valuable asset for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he is posting a career-high 18.8 points per game on 39.2% from three. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting would complement the Knicks' offense, providing much-needed spacing for Brunson and Towns to operate," Bitar writes.
"Defensively, Johnson offers size and agility, capable of guarding multiple positions. Acquiring him would likely involve sending Josh Hart and a future first-round pick to Brooklyn.
"While Hart's hustle and defense are commendable, Johnson's offensive skill set and potential to elevate the Knicks' perimeter game make this trade worth considering. Johnson's contract status is that he will earn $20,543,478 and $22,500,000 over the next two seasons."
While the Nets would acquire another pick and Hart to their arsenal, this trade might not be what's best for Brooklyn.
Hart thrives in an environment with other playmakers next to him on the floor. The Nets don't currently have those players in place, bringing his overall value down. He's a glue guy, and the Knicks are wildly successful because of him, so it's hard to see New York move off of him and a first-round pick just to get Johnson.