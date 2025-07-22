Nets Believe Michael Porter Jr. 'Could Be Close' to Contending for Scoring Title
Michael Porter Jr. has always been nearly seven feet of pure offensive firepower.
His 6-foot-10 frame and lethal scoring ability have always combined to create a highly-impactful power forward, but now, having departed the Denver Nuggets for the Brooklyn Nets, he has the chance to take his game to another level.
Especially since he's reuniting with head coach Jordi Fernandez, whom Porter spent four years under from 2018-22.
While at the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, Spotrac's Keith Smith spoke to a Nets front office executive who offered some intriguing commentary on the incoming wing.
“We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points," the anonymous executive said regarding the additions of Porter and Terance Mann.
“Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close. And Terance will help with everything. He’s such a good connector. He’s going to help our young ballhandlers a ton with learning the NBA.”
Now, that's quite an announcement. Porter could be close to a scoring title? That would likely have to incur a 10-to-12 point increase in his nightly average from last season, which was the second-highest mark of Porter's career.
The question is: can Porter really "be close" to such an illustrious achievement?
It would depend on multiple factors.
First, assuming he eventually re-signs, Cam Thomas will be getting his. He, like Porter, is one of the best pure scorers in the entire NBA, and he just averaged 24 points per game last season. He'll be given his fair share of the offensive load, likely limiting Porter to a second option or co-first option at best.
Second, how will Fernandez utilize Porter? He was always a third option in Denver alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but it's assumed Fernandez will have a plan in place for his former wing. Perhaps Fernandez envisions more of an all-around role for Porter? All questions will be answered come the regular season.
Regardless of those two factors, "could be close" to a scoring title is too big of a statement to have no meaning behind it. Expect for fans to be watching Porter closely, especially after this declaration.