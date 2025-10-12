Nets' Ben Saraf Showcases Elite Playmaking in Preseason Win vs. Suns
Through three preseason games, the Brooklyn Nets are surprisingly 2-1. Granted, their first win was against Hapoel Jerusalem, but in their series with the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn has split two games in China. The Nets defeated Phoenix today, 111-109.
In another tight game, Brooklyn's offense was impressive. In their first matchup with the Suns, the Nets took it to overtime and lost, 132-127. Today, they shot 47.5% from the field and 42.5% from three.
However, the biggest bright spot was the playmaking from rookie Ben Saraf. Of Brooklyn's 25 total assists, the Israeli guard was responsible for 11 of them. He finished with four points, four rebounds, 11 assists and a steal while shooting 2-for-5 from the field.
Saraf didn't start for the second straight game after getting the nod against Hapoel Jerusalem. The Nets are splitting time between him and Nolan Traore, who was the starter the past two games. The French guard wasn't as impressive with four points, two rebounds and three assists on 2-of-5 shooting. He also had four turnovers to Saraf's three.
The 19-year-old wasn't aggressive as a scorer, but he made up for it with his poise and facilitation. He didn't display insane athleticism, but rather skill and a great IQ.
Saraf had a solid variety in terms of who he was finding. Three of his dimes went to Ziaire Williams, while two went to Michael Porter Jr. The rest were between Cam Thomas, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, Terance Mann and Noah Clowney.
With this performance, Saraf is separating himself from the pack as the Nets try to figure out who the starting point guard will be. Egor Demin is still out due to a plantar fascia tear and is the projected starter by many.
However, Saraf's playmaking has clearly elevated Brooklyn's offense. He generated a total of 28 points from his assists and a total of 32 points with his scoring included.
As the Nets enter another year in what will be a long rebuild process, Saraf has the chance to be a major bright spot for the team after his play through three preseason games. So far, he's averaging 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. While those averages aren't absurd, he's doing so in just 19.7 minutes per game.
The Nets still have one more preseason matchup before their regular-season opener against the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn will take on the Toronto Raptors on the road on Oct. 17. It will be another opportunity for the rookies to showcase their potential.