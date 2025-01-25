Nets' Ben Simmons Considered Retirement Following Back Surgery
A comeback season for Brooklyn Nets' point-forward Ben Simmons nearly didn't happen.
The three-time All-Star has experienced a resurgence in his third season with the Nets, posting averages of 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Simmons' impact has extended beyond the stat sheet, as his return to health has provided Brooklyn with a reliable offensive facilitator.
But after undergoing surgery to repair a pinched nerve back in March 2024 left him questioning his future in the NBA.
"There were times, last summer, when I was like, 'I don't know if I can do this. I might have to stop playing,'" Simmons said on a recent episode of theYoung Man and the Three podcast.
Injuries have unfortunately become a consistent blemish on Simmons' NBA career, and this procedure was no different. Due to the pain, surgery and rehab, he was limited to just 15 appearances in the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign.
"I had to bring that up in conversation, and think about it, just because physically it's tough, but mentally it's just so hard to return from an injury like that, and go through the process of rehabbing a second summer in a row," Simmons continued. "But like I said, it's day by day. You just take it day by day."
However, the recent surgery wasn't the first attempt to repair his back. Simmons also had a procedure done in May 2022 to fix a herniated disc.
"You're doing the most simple exercise you could possibly do," he said. "And you just gotta be okay with that process with it, and just rebuilding, and understanding that your body needs time to heal and relearn everything."
While Simmons is yet to return to the dominant force fans were treated to during the early days of his career, he's become a vital piece of Jordi Fernandez's up-tempo offense, signaling the potential of an extension to his stint in Brooklyn.
"I can't just stop. Like, I'm not just gonna stop. I wanna compete, I'm a competitor, I like to play basketball, I like to win," he said. "And that was my time to win. I had so many losses in the last two and a half years, I was like, no, I need this one."
Simmons and the Nets look to get back in the win column tomorrow in a 6 p.m. EST home matchup with the Miami Heat.
