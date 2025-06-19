Nets Continue Role in Kevin Durant Trade Talks as Raptors, Suns, Spurs Weigh Options
Even though the Phoenix Suns know they won't be recuperating the assets they sent out when they traded for Kevin Durant in 2023, the franchise continues to be stubborn when it comes to finding the 15-time All-Star a new home.
As the saga continues, rival teams hope their underwhelming offers will be enough to entice Phoenix, but that hope has been ineffective thus far.
Despite the headaches, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly still involved as a third team to help facilitate the eventual departure of Durant, per Cris Davis on X.
On Wednesday, Davis provided the following list of updates regarding Durant's status:
At the very end of his post, Davis made sure to throw in an extra tidbit about the Nets:
"Brooklyn is continuing to work with Phoenix to help facilitate any Durant trade," Davis concluded.
While Durant has plenty of suitors, they all seem to be dragging their feet when it comes to compensation. Davis reports that Durant has already informed the Raptors he wouldn't sign an extension under "any circumstance." The Spurs are apparently refusing to up their current offer, the Rockets won't include Jabari Smith Jr. or Jalen Green and the Timberwolves are ready to withdraw their offer if a conclusion isn't come to soon.
The lack of assets these teams are willing to give up will certainly affect the Nets' compensation for helping to facilitate the blockbuster move. If San Antonio, Houston and Minnesota recognize the situation Phoenix is in, it would make sense why none of the interested franchises are inclined to give up much.
And if those teams won't give up much, Brooklyn's return for taking on bloated contracts diminishes greatly.
If the reports are true, and the Suns truly are at a standstill in these negotiations, it would be realistic to expect for the Nets to garner no more than a future first-rounder—assuming Nic Claxton isn't included in the prospective three-team deal.
Indications have shown the deadline for a Durant trade to take place is the 2025 NBA Draft (June 25), but until then, Brooklyn will be waiting for Phoenix to choose its desired partner.