Nets' Cui Advises Youth: 'Step by Step, You Will Make It'
Since the announcement of his two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Yongxi Cui has been the epitome of humility. Through all public appearances following his addition, Cui has shown the poise of a 10-year vet. Ahead of his first NBA training camp, Media Day offered much of the same.
This time, the 22-year-old used his platform to offer advice to the youth in his home country.
"In China right now, you have too many students who want to play basketball, but you start on homework," Cui said. "You start with school. Your family won't think you play basketball, you're not supposed to play professional."
"They think about, 'you don't have the future if you play basketball.' But I think the road I went, I play basketball with the studying."
The inspiring dialogue was so powerful that even Brooklyn's owner, Joe Tsai, reposted Cui's message on X.
"I don't have a lot, because my family is not that rich. My dad is, like, a street basketball player," Cui said. "So I work from very young, even when I play basketball until I got this. But for students, if you want to play basketball, you just play."
Despite taking an unconventional path to the most-renowned professional basketball league in the world, Cui ended his speech endorsing a more traditional route.
"If you want to play professional you do it in the good way. You try to get out, you try to find the NCAA. And step by step, you will make it."
The overnight fan favorite will fight for a permanent roster spot when the Nets take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Oct. 8's preseason opener.
