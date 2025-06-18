Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe Impresses with Expanded Skillset, Dominates Rebounding Drills
After a full offseason under head coach Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets big man Day'Ron Sharpe enjoyed his best statistical season as a pro. Sharpe posted career-highs in points, rebounds and steals per game while displaying an improved yet inconsistent stroke from beyond the arc.
Sharpe's 3-point shooting ability is being developed further this summer, in addition to a host of other abilities ahead of his restricted free agency. In a video posted by X user NetsKingdomAJ, Sharpe was seen working on his handling, shooting and rebounding.
As rumors continue swirling about starting center Nic Claxton's availability in a potential trade, the evident development of his backup is encouraging. The most striking aspect of the footage by far is a drill to work on Sharpe's offensive rebounding—an area he already excelled at in 2024-25. Surrounded by five individuals boxing him out, Sharpe repeatedly fought through the contact en route to a put-back.
Not only could Sharpe's continued development make Claxton expendable, but it may also affect the Nets' draft night plans. Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen have repeatedly been mentioned as possible targets when Brooklyn goes on the clock with pick eight, assuming one or both are still available. However, if this is the version of Sharpe that fans will be treated to next season, the Nets' front office can use that pick elsewhere and wait until the back end of the first round to scoop a big man.
Of course, this is all contingent on Sharpe being brought back. First, Brooklyn must extend a $5.9 million qualifying offer to the 23-year-old, allowing the franchise to match any offer sheet Sharpe may sign. But if the UNC product is in the Nets' long-term plans (and he certainly should be), then a long-term deal could be worked out.
If Sharpe continues to evolve into a more versatile player, Fernandez could theoretically experiment by playing him at the four. Standing at 6-foot-9, Sharpe is undersized for his position, but his rebounding skill makes up for what he lacks in height.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30 ahead of the opening of free agency on July 6.