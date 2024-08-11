Paris Olympics 2024: Nets' Dennis Schroder Recognized on Global Stage
After expressing his desire to remain with the franchise "long-term," the Brooklyn Nets must find a way to grant Dennis Schroder's wishes following his dominant Olympic performance.
The 30-year-old guard went on a tear in Paris, leading Germany to the Bronze Medal Game where they would eventually fall to Serbia 93-83. Through six games, Schroder tallied 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. His points mark ranked 13th across all participants, while his assists mark ranked fifth.
Due to his production, Schroder was named to 2024 Paris Olympics All-Star Five. He joined Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama as recipients of the achievement.
This impacts Brooklyn in a variety of ways. Firstly, the Nets can stop searching for their starting point guard. Dennis Smith Jr. remains unsigned, and Killian Hayes is the only other currently rostered facilitator. Schroder's performance allows the Nets to coast into the 2024-25 NBA season confident they have a true lead guard, but also provides the franchise with a prime trade piece.
Schroder's dominance will not go unnoticed. It is very likely that playoff contenders around the league are now intrigued by the idea of adding him to their rotation which bodes extremely well for Brooklyn's complete rebuild.
While it would contrast Schroder's desire to remain with the franchise as it navigates a tough road ahead, general manager Sean Marks could decide to capitalize on the guard's sudden re-emergence. Regardless of what happens next, there is plenty of room for optimism surrounding Schroder's situation with the Nets heading into year one of their rebuild.
