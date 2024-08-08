Dennis Schröder Desires to be With Brooklyn Nets 'Long-Term'
As rumors continue to swirl regarding the Brooklyn Nets' veteran pieces following their entrance into a complete overhaul, Dennis Schröder remains hopeful his name is not mentioned.
Following Germany's 73-69 exit to France in the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Schröder spent time with the media reflecting on his future.
"I want to be in Brooklyn long-term. Hopefully that works out. I want to be a veteran who shows the young people the way and how we should play and how we play as a team," Schröder said via Erik Slater on X. "I understand that the NBA is always more individual, but I want to make one team like we had in Atlanta where it was about just winning and really not [caring] who scores."
With an average age of 24.8 across all active members of Brooklyn's roster heading into 2024-25, Schröder's veteran presence will be quite useful for new head coach Jordi Fernandez. He, Bojan Bogdanovic and Dorian Finney-Smith are the only players over the age of 30 the Nets currently employ. The team is full of youngsters, and Schröder's desire to lead and display unselfishness will be extremely valuable in transitioning into a new era.
"And I want to bring that back to the NBA, to the Brooklyn Nets," Schröder continued. "And hopefully they see the same vision and of course still compete on the highest level, but that’s going to take some time."
Despite Brooklyn being projected as the worst team in the league next season, it's encouraging to Nets fans that one of their established veterans publicly expresses their desire to navigate the upcoming rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.