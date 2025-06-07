Nets Director of High Performance Returns To Previous Job Overseas
As the 2024–25 NBA season winds down, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly facing changes off the court, with a key staff member not expected to return next season
According to an article from West London Sport, former Nets director of high performance Ben Williams will be leaving the team to return to his full-time position across the pond with the Queen Park Rangers Football Club of the English Football League.
Before joining the Nets staff in September of 2024, Williams spent a year as QPR’s director of performance, watching over the team’s medical and nutritional department among others.
The article also noted that during his lone season with QPR, Williams was praised for helping keep players healthy following several injury-plagued campaigns. Williams continued working for QPR last season on a part-time basis, which reportedly drew some criticism after several Rangers fought through injuries last season.
Although he is returning to working in soccer, Williams has an extensive background in a variety of sports, even cycling and sailing.
During the Nets introductory press release after hiring Williams, they touched on his impressive qualifications.
“In a career spanning 18 years, Williams has become a high performance and innovation leader and has worked with elite organizations including Queens Park Rangers Football Club of the English Football League Championship, INEOS Grenadiers, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing and Manchester City in England’s Premier League,” read the press release. “He has supported athletes and teams en route to multiple world and Olympic honors and recently led the successful World Hour Record cycling project for INEOS Group. Williams is a PhD researcher in sport and exercise science and prior to beginning his career in sports, he served in the British Army.”
The position has become a bit of a revolving door for the Nets, with former directors of performance Daniel Jones and Les Gelis both leaving within the past three years.
It’s currently unclear who will step into Williams’ role, but the Nets do have a potential in-house option in Dan Meehan, the longtime assistant director of high performance who has been with the team since 2016.
