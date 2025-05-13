Nets' Draft Lottery Results May Hurt Chances in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit
On a night full of surprises, the Brooklyn Nets came away from the 2025 NBA Draft lottery with the eighth-overall selection. It was a two-spot drop for Brooklyn, which had the sixth-best odds at landing the top pick, and likely impacts the franchise's chances of swinging a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While not much changed in terms of what the Nets could offer, but a Western Conference team now seems to be the clear favorite for the "Greek Freak." The San Antonio Spurs, just two years after winning the right to draft Victor Wembanyama, earned the second-overall pick last night. San Antonio had begun to be frequently mentioned as a landing spot for Antetokounmpo, and the lucky development only furthers its case.
Now the Spurs can put together a "can't say no" package to the Milwaukee Bucks, likely including the second pick, Devin Vassell and possibly Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
A hypothetical move pairing Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo would also match an important report from ESPN's Shams Charania through Forbes' Evan Sidery that came hours before the lottery results were announced.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play alongside another top star player who would take some burden off him, per Shams Charania," Sidery posted to X. "Giannis and his representatives are actively looking into other potential destinations as he mulls over his immediate future with the Bucks."
There's a very real chance the Spurs boast a trio of Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo and De'Aaron Fox, while the Nets' rebuild looks to be headed down a more methodical path.
Obviously, if Milwaukee grants Antetokounmpo the ability to choose where he goes, Brooklyn is still in play. Much hinges on the two-time MVP's desires, but if the Bucks operate solely based on who can present the most valuable return, the Nets' "plan A" could be in trouble.
For parts of the fanbase who were against swinging for a superstar, San Antonio's luck was the perfect outcome. For the parts of the fanbase who were eager for Brooklyn to find its "face," they'll have to wait until draft night to see who the newest member of the Nets' roster may be.