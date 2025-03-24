Nets' Drew Timme Drops 50 in G League Match
While the Brooklyn Nets' quest for a spot in the playoffs seems to be dwindling as they sit seven games back from a spot in the Play-In Tournament, the same can't be said for their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
With only three games left in the regular season, Long Island sits two games outside of the playoff picture, which means every game going forward is that much more important.
This level of importance could be seen on Saturday night when the Nets faced off against the Motor City Cruise, the affiliated team of the Detroit Pistons, as Drew Timme managed to have himself a career night.
Timme would ignite for 43 points over the course of regulation, with the two sides tied at 145 at the end of the fourth quarter, the match was headed for overtime.
When overtime would start, the 24-year-old would continue to take over the match, scoring all seven points needed to pull out the win against Motor City.
When all was said and done, Timme would end the night with 50 points to his name, doing so on a lethal 80 percent from the field, as well as 60 percent from beyond the arch.
Saturday night's performance is far beyond what Timme has become known for during his time with Long Island this season, putting up an average of 23 points per game, as well as ten rebounds.
Two-way players Reece Beekeman and Tosan Evbuomwan would manage to put up a solid supporting role to Timme, combining for 42 points and eight assists.
Timme's scoring display comes at the end of his second season in the G League, having spent last season with the Wisconsin Herd where he would struggle to receive ample minutes on the court, only appearing in 12 matches.
For their remaining games, Long Island is slated to take on the Raptors 905 as well as the back-to-back set of games against the Cleveland Charge.
Given that neither of these teams sit in direct competition with them in the standings, the Nets will have to rely on results elsewhere in the league if they hope to make a jump to a playoff spot in the three remaining games.
