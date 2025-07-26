Nets' Egor Demin Labeled Draft's Biggest Reach by Execs in ESPN Poll
BYU product Egor Demin's performance at the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas was enough to change the minds of many analysts who were skeptical of the Brooklyn Nets' decision to make him the eighth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to ESPN, seven individuals do not fall into that category. The outlet polled 20 anonymous scouts and executives in an article written by Jeremy Woo on Thursday—and Demin was labeled as the consensus "biggest reach."
"Three players drew multiple votes from the panel: Demin, [Hansen] Yang and [Cedric] Coward, with the Nets guard drawing the most scrutiny," Woo wrote. "Brooklyn held five first-round picks and ultimately made and rostered all five of them, enabling a strategy that led to several swings on playmaking prospects, including Demin."
Woo then praised Demin's ability to facilitate, but recognized the polarization he possessed heading into draft night.
But the most striking inclusion in Woo's piece was a direct quote from an Eastern Conference executive, who essentially offered a complete lack of confidence in the 6-foot-9 guard.
"Even if you believe in [Demin] as a starting NBA point guard -- and I don't -- it seems like he would've been gettable at the end of the lottery, or even later," the anonymous front office member said.
Last week, media members were comparing Demin to Klay Thompson due to the shooting clinic he put on in Vegas. Now, executives don't even believe he can be a starter.
The timing of discourse on Demin is incredibly ironic, given where Brooklyn currently stands with Cam Thomas, who also draws a fair amount of back-and-forth conversation. It's almost like the Nets have a knack for drafting divisive prospects.
Perhaps Demin won't embody what it means to be a starting point guard on day one. He's still raw and will need some time to adjust to the NBA level. Luckily for him, his head coach—Jordi Fernandez—is renowned for his ability to develop talent with untapped potential.
Plus, Brooklyn is in no way expected to contend next season. There will be plenty of learning opportunities, which in theory, should help Demin evolve into the starting-caliber player some don't believe he's capable of becoming.