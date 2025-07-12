Nets Embracing Multi-Ball Handler Lineups in Push to Mirror NBA’s New Offensive Trend
There are many parallels between the early stages of the Brooklyn Nets' and Oklahoma City Thunder's rebuilds. Both teams began by trading star talents (Kevin Durant and Paul George) in an attempt to secure an abundance of draft capital. Both teams were highly active on the trade market, either by dealing veterans for multiple second-round picks or taking on bloated salaries for first-round picks.
Now that the Thunder have won an NBA title merely six years after committing to an overhaul, the Nets are paying even closer attention to the Western Conference powerhouse's process. Brooklyn's desire to mimic Oklahoma City has extended into the personnel aspect of rebuilding, specifically in June's draft.
But the comparisons aren't only made externally. Courtesy of ClutchPoints' Erik Salter, Nets summer league head coach Steve Hetzel described the Thunder connection himself.
“This is the way our roster is constructed. The league is now multiple ball-handlers, multiple attackers," Hetzel said ahead of Brooklyn's summer league opener in Las Vegas. "If you look at the team that just won the championship, they’ve got Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who can both put the ball in the paint. We feel like the more people that we can have attacking and making plays, the better we are.”
This philosophy would explain the Nets' draft decisions, as four of their five first-round selections were used on guards. Brooklyn had obvious holes in the backcourt, leading to the additions of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf.
Simply bringing in multiple guards doesn't guarantee a replication of the Gilgeous-Alexander-Williams duo, but it's not out of the question. No one quite knows what to make of the Nets' draft class yet, and that debate will continue well into the regular season.
But the intent is still there. A plan is in place. Brooklyn has its goal, now it's all about achieving it.
Current restricted free agent Cam Thomas also fits the build Hetzel laid forth, but there's yet to be any traction regarding a new deal for the craft scorer. Perhaps he could fill either the Gilgeous-Alexander or Williams role down the line.
While the Nets are banking on repeating the Thunder's success, they won't be the exception; this is the new rule. As the league continues to modernize, more franchises will begin to follow in Oklahoma City's footsteps.